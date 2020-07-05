James Herbert Judy -- Bowman

He attended Orangeburg High School and immediately joined The United States Air Force in 1955. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was stationed in Yokota, Japan, Taiwan, and various places around the United States. While in service he became a specialist for Morse code and also a chef. He married his beloved wife, Wilma Rae Judy, on July 13, 1962, and retired from the service after 20years on July 1, 1975. After retirement, James held numerous jobs throughout the years at Koyo Bearing, Willington Academy, Harleyville Builder Supply, and Co-owner of Mobile Home Supply in Orangeburg. Mr. Judy was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowman for 40 years where he served as a Deacon, head of Men's Prayer Breakfast and Happy Hearts. He enjoyed making people laugh, bird watching, and most of all, telling people about the Lord.