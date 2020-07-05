James Herbert Judy -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- TSGT James Herbert Judy, 84, of Bowman, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 6605 Charleston Hwy., in Bowman. The Rev. Steve Scott and the Rev. Jimmy Fanning will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bowman Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Bowman prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Brandon, Chad, Holden, Joseph, Scott, and Phillip.
Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren: Kanyon, Trent, Jacob, Waylon, Parker, and nephews, Randy, and Robbie.
He was born in South Carolina on May 3, 1936, to the late Oliver Malichi Judy and the late Mae Ruth Patrick Judy.
He attended Orangeburg High School and immediately joined The United States Air Force in 1955. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was stationed in Yokota, Japan, Taiwan, and various places around the United States. While in service he became a specialist for Morse code and also a chef. He married his beloved wife, Wilma Rae Judy, on July 13, 1962, and retired from the service after 20years on July 1, 1975. After retirement, James held numerous jobs throughout the years at Koyo Bearing, Willington Academy, Harleyville Builder Supply, and Co-owner of Mobile Home Supply in Orangeburg. Mr. Judy was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowman for 40 years where he served as a Deacon, head of Men's Prayer Breakfast and Happy Hearts. He enjoyed making people laugh, bird watching, and most of all, telling people about the Lord.
Mr. Judy was predeceased by his parents, nine of his siblings, and a granddaughter, Layla Judy.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, survivors include his children, Teresa (Ronnie) Nix of Bowman, Melinda (Pete) Weatherford of Bowman, and Mike Judy of Lexington; grandchildren, Cassie Fox, Brandon Nix, Tiffany Hitzler, Chad Newsome, Holden Judy, Nikki Griffin, Scott Weatherford, and Phillip Weatherford; siblings, Anna Mae Weathers, Lucile Mock, and John Judy. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence of Mrs. Wilma Rae Judy.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Bowman at P.O. Box 216 Bowman, SC 29018.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.