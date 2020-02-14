James ‘Harris’ Webber -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James “Harris” Webber, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at White House United Methodist Church, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Gene Ball and the Rev. Bert Fersner will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg, and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at White House United Methodist Church prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be the firemen from the Orangeburg Fire Association.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Fulmer, Joshua Fulmer, Adam Fields, C.J. Webber, Clayton Deloach, Jesse Webber, Brian Axson, Stephen Axson and Orin Ulichnie.
Mr. Harris was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James C. Webber and the late Helen B. Webber. Mr. Harris was a retired farmer. He was fireman #15 with the West Middle Fire Station for over 25 years, where he served as fire chief from 1998-2002. He was also a member of the S.T.A.R. Team. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He loved his family and was proud that he would have welcomed his first great-grandchild in May. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kristin K. Greene.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda T. Webber; children, Darlene K. Fields, James H. Webber, Jr. (Misty) and Kevin L. Webber (Dottie); and grandchildren, Joshua Fulmer, Christopher Fulmer, Abigail Fields, Adam Fields, Kali Griffith (Welby), C.J. Webber, Kayla Deloach, Clayton Deloach, Abigail Deloach and Jesse Webber.
Friends may call the residence of Mrs. Linda T. Webber.
Memorials may be made to White House United Methodist Church, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to the Orangeburg Fire Association, 131 Firefighters Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
