James ‘Harris’ Webber -- Orangeburg

Mr. Harris was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James C. Webber and the late Helen B. Webber. Mr. Harris was a retired farmer. He was fireman #15 with the West Middle Fire Station for over 25 years, where he served as fire chief from 1998-2002. He was also a member of the S.T.A.R. Team. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He loved his family and was proud that he would have welcomed his first great-grandchild in May. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kristin K. Greene.