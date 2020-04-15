James Harold McDonald -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Harold McDonald, 90, of Bamberg, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family has requested a private family graveside service.
Mr. McDonald was born on March 30, 1930, in Barnwell County, to the late Jacob McKinley McDonald and Myrtle Lee Hiers McDonald.
Harold owned and operated service stations for many years. He owned his own trucking business and worked at the highway department. His passions were fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He was a veteran.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jeanette Proveaux McDonald; his daughter, Dianne (Mike) Black; his son, Lindsey (Jill) McDonald; his grandchildren, Lisa (Steven) Beard, Jana (Joe) Birkenstock, Jack McDonald; his great-grandchildren, Shelby and Wyatt Birkenstock, Landon Lane, Corey and Paige Beard; a brother, Buddy (Beth) McDonald; a sister-in-law, Mendell Bunch; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Jack Everett McDonald and Jerold McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003; or Colston Branch Baptist Church, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg, SC 29003.
The family would like to thank his special hospice caregivers.
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.
