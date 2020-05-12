James H. Wilson -- Cordova
James H. Wilson -- Cordova

CORDOVA-- James H. Wilson, 71, of 147 Daniely Drive, Cordova, died May 10, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

