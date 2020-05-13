James H. Wilson -- Cordova

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORDOVA -- James H. Wilson, 71, of 147 Daniely Drive, Cordova, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

