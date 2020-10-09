 Skip to main content
James H. Stroman -- Orangeburg
James H. Stroman -- Orangeburg

James H. Stroman

ORANGEBURG -- James H. Stroman, 80, of 1050 Baxter St., died Oct. 4, 2020, at MUSC following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Norway.

Staff and all those in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

