 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James H. Stroman -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James H. Stroman -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- James H. Stroman, 80, of 1050 Baxter St., died Oct. 4, 2020, at MUSC following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News