James H. Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James H. Berry, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting limited visitation at the residence and masks are required.

