COPE -- A graveside funeral service for James Gregory Harrison, 55, of Cope, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Old Union Cemetery, Cope, with the Rev. Marie Ray officiating.

Memorials may be sent to Union United Methodist Church, 5326 Cope Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Greg passed away on Friday, Feb. 7.

Born in Orangeburg, he was a son of Carole Sanders Harrison and Wendel Rudy Harrison. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Philip Cope Harrison and his wife, Dawn, of Mount Pleasant; two nieces, Halsey and Emori Harrison; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Wilson Harrison.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

