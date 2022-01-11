 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Green, 66, of 407 Clarendon St., passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

His wife, Lula Green, will receive visitors at the home of their daughter, Lakisha Green, 580 Gue St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

