James Green -- Orangeburg

James Green

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Green, 66, of 407 Clarendon St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Pastor Herman Prince is officiating.

Mr. Green passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

His wife, Lula Green, will receive visitors at the home of their daughter, Lakisha Green, 580 Gue St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

