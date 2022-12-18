James ‘Gerald’ Bedenbaugh -- Orangeburg

Gerald was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Gerald W. Bedenbaugh and Effie Hightower Bedenbaugh. Gerald graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1959 and began his career in the automotive and farm implements industries. He retired from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in 2005. Gerald demonstrated commitment and a passion for serving others throughout his life, from the United States Army National Guard, to his church family at Northside Baptist Church. He enjoyed volunteering with Edisto Habitat for Humanity and the Orangeburg Lions Club. Closest to his heart was his participation in the TRMC Blood Assurance Program, where he was honored in 2008 for his donations in excess of 15 gallons. Above all, was his dedication to his family and friends. Gerald's hobbies included gardening, cars, model trains and cheering on the Clemson Tigers.