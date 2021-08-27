James Gantt Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. James Gantt Sr., 76, of 7435 Five Chop Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Aug. 26, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting no visitors at the residence: however, condolences my be expressed to his son, James Gantt Jr. at 803-854-3967. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com
