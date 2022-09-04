 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James G. Padgett Sr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- James G. Padgett Sr. passed away on Aug. 31, 2022.

He was son of the late Calvin G Padgett and Maelvin Williams Padgett. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1962 and retired from Clariant Chemical.

He is survived by his four children, Paula P. Boland, Pamela P. Brown (Dale), Jimmy Padgett (Patti), and Ken Padgett; brother, Neal Padgett (Mildred). He also has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Padgett.

There will be a private service held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.

