James G. Jones -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- James G. Jones, 85, of St. Matthews, passed away July 19, 2020. He was the husband of Tommie C. Jones.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private ceremony for immediate family only.

James was born in Idaho to the late George and Norine Dantzler Jones. He moved to South Carolina at an early age. After finishing school, he joined the U.S. Army. He was active in the National Guard after he was discharged. He then worked with St. Matthews School Bus Maintenance Department until retirement. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time together. They recently celebrated a 61-year wedding anniversary in March.

He is survived by his wife; his daughters, Charlene Anderson (Jim) of West Columbia and Sherrie Rucker (Tony) of Elloree; grandson, John Anderson (Michelle) of Lexington; granddaughter, Wendy McDaniel (Josh) of Hemingway; and sister, Eileen Fogle of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, food or visits to please send memorials to Providence Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolias of Walterboro and Edisto Hospice for their excellent care.

