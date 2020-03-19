CORDOVA -- James Franklin Russell, 75, of Cordova, the loving and devoted husband of Carol Irick Russell, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

James was born July 12, 1944, in Thomaston, Ga., the son of the late Archie V. Russell and Jessie Mae Smith Russell. He was predeceased by a brother, Ervin O. Russell, and sister-in-law, Mary Louise Irick Russell.

He was a member of The Baptist Church in Thomaston. James was an avid woodcrafter and plant nursery owner of Russell Sprouts Company in Cordova. He served in the United States Army. James also worked at other jobs, including Pittsburgh Testing laboratory in Atlanta and Ethyl Corporation in Orangeburg (1972-1989).