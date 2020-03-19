CORDOVA -- James Franklin Russell, 75, of Cordova, the loving and devoted husband of Carol Irick Russell, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
James was born July 12, 1944, in Thomaston, Ga., the son of the late Archie V. Russell and Jessie Mae Smith Russell. He was predeceased by a brother, Ervin O. Russell, and sister-in-law, Mary Louise Irick Russell.
He was a member of The Baptist Church in Thomaston. James was an avid woodcrafter and plant nursery owner of Russell Sprouts Company in Cordova. He served in the United States Army. James also worked at other jobs, including Pittsburgh Testing laboratory in Atlanta and Ethyl Corporation in Orangeburg (1972-1989).
Surviving are his devoted wife of 50 years, Carol Russell of the home; daughter, Elizabeth Anne Russell Rawls of Swansea; grandchildren, Karl David Klippenstein (Rachel Wolfe) of Summerville, Kaylin Nicole (Patrick) LeVan of West Columbia, Jeffrey Berry of Columbia and Erica Klippenstein of Houston; great-grandchildren, Patrick and James LeVan, Addison Berry, Lilly Klippenstein; brother, Leon Russell of Cordova; nephews, Matt Russell and Patrick Russell of Orangeburg; and his precious fur babies, Ellie Mae, Sassy, Gracie and Whiskey. God blessed him in so many ways. James was a very loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family dearly.
A Celebration of Life service for his family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at his home, 363 McMillan Road, Cordova.
Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation of Ladson.
