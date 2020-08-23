James Franklin Hay Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. James Franklin Hay Jr., 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was the husband of Dixie S. Hay.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery on Broughton Street. Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Frank was born, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late James Franklin Hay Sr. and Bertha Estille Vaughan Hay. He went to Rocky Mount High School, USAF Electronic Schools, and Baptist Bible School in Graceville, Florida. He served in the Air Force from 1954-1958. Frank worked in Vaughan and Sons Cotton Gin, Caramount Mills, Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Vitro Corporation, Elgin AFB, Florida, from 1958-1963. Rev. Frank was a former chaplain at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg. He also served as pastor for several churches in the South Carolina area and interim pastor for the Orangeburg Baptist Association.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Donald Glen Hay (Kathy), of Elmer, New Jersey, and Robert Franklin Hay (Deborah), of Codova; one daughter, Susan Hay Zeigler (Eddie), of Orangeburg; one brother, Ronald Hay, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Erin Zeigler Fink, (Josh) and Loren M. Zeigler; two great-grandchildren, Joseph C. Fink and Oliver John Fink.

Memorials may be sent to the Southern Baptist Cooperative Programs, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203, Orangeburg Baptist Association, PO Box1649, Orangeburg, SC 29116 Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

