James Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Felder, 67, of 3226 Bamberg Road, died May 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Rose Jacques, 427 Fox Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving immediate family only due to COVID-19.

