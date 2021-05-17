 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Felder -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James Felder -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- James Felder, 67, of 3226 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg, died May 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Rose Jacques, 427 Fox Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving immediate family only due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News