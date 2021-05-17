James Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Felder, 67, of 3226 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg, died May 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Rose Jacques, 427 Fox Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving immediate family only due to COVID-19.