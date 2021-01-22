 Skip to main content
James Eugene Baxter -- Springfield
James Eugene Baxter

James Eugene Baxter

SPRINGFIELD – Mr. James Eugene Baxter, 76, of 415 Hi-Cotton Lane, Springfield, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Edisto Convalescent Center, Orangeburg.

He was the son of the late Mr. Sidney Baxter and the late Mrs. Ella Smith Baxter, known to many as “Jonella”.

A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Oakey Spring Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, with Minister Gail Yon officiating.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a mask is required when visiting the funeral home and well as the services. Friends may call at Fulmer's Funeral Home.

