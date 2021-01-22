James Eugene Baxter -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Mr. James Eugene Baxter, 76, of 415 Hi-Cotton Lane, Springfield, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Edisto Convalescent Center, Orangeburg.
He was the son of the late Mr. Sidney Baxter and the late Mrs. Ella Smith Baxter, known to many as “Jonella”.
A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Oakey Spring Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, with Minister Gail Yon officiating.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a mask is required when visiting the funeral home and well as the services. Friends may call at Fulmer's Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.