James Eric Blessing -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Eric Blessing, 67, of Orangeburg, died in Calhoun Convalescent Center on Jan. 29, 2021, after a long illness. He was born March 2, 1953. He was the son of the late Donald Austin Blessing, who died Jan. 4, 2015, and Carol Ann Blessing, who died Feb. 18, 2018. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Etch Mary Lichenstein Blessing, who died Aug. 19, 2017.

He is survived by his son, Justin Randolph (Sarah) Blessing, DDS, Raleigh, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Scout; and his uncle, Michael Alvaro (Sally) Blessing, Ripley, West Virginia, who cared for him the last few years of his life.

The family wishes to thank Martha Ackerman, a loving Christian neighbor, friend, and highly skilled registered nurse for her many valuable hours of support to the family over the years especially in times of illness and death. We also wish to thank the skilled nursing facility at Calhoun Convalescent Center in Saint Matthews for their loving care over the past few years.

Per James' wishes, there will not be a funeral service. His ashes will be buried beside his mother in Mt Olivet cemetery in Parkersburg, West Virginia.