SALLEY -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James Edward "Boot" Tyler of Salley.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Williams Tyler.

Funeral arrangements will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, Salley, with burial in Tobin Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dignity Mortuary and Cremation Services.

Dignity Mortuary and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the services.