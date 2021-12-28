James Edward Keller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James Edward Keller, 57, of 1450 Country Colony Drive, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Keller died Saturday, Dec. 18.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Carson Funeral Home.
Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Philmore Keller, 119 Hallmark Drive, Cameron, and at Carson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.