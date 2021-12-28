 Skip to main content
James Edward Keller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James Edward Keller, 57, of 1450 Country Colony Drive, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Keller died Saturday, Dec. 18.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Carson Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Philmore Keller, 119 Hallmark Drive, Cameron, and at Carson Funeral Home.

