James Edward Jamison -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Elder James Edward Jamison, 76, of Bowman, died Feb. 10, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital-West Ashley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.