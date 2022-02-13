 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Edward Jamison -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Elder James Edward Jamison, 76, of Bowman, died Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital-West Ashley.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

