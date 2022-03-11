 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Edmond -- St. Matthews

James Edmond

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. James Edmond, 95, of 1238 Great Circle Drive, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews, with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. Lewis C. Williams is officiating.

Mr. Edmond passed away on Saturday, March 5, in St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Family and friends may call his wife, Mrs. Mary A. Edmond, at 803-874-3956, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

