James Edmond -- St. Matthews

James Edmond

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services James Edmond, 95, of 135 Great Circle Drive, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews. The Rev. Dr. Lewis C. Williams is officiating.

Mr. Edmond passed away on Saturday, March 5, in St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Family and friends may call via telephone his wife, Mrs. Mary A. Edmond at 803-874-3956, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

