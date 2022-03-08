 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Edmond -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- James Edmond, 95, of 1238 Great Circle Drive, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Mary Edmond, at 803-874-3956.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

