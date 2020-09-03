 Skip to main content
James E. 'Wolf Child' Davis -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James E. “Wolf Child” Davis, 59, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Teresa Thompson, 1380 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

