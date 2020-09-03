James E. 'Wolf Child' Davis -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James E. “Wolf Child” Davis, 59, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Teresa Thompson, 1380 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.