James E. 'Wolf Child' Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for James E. “Wolf Child” Davis, 59, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Mr. Davis passed away Monday, Aug. 31, at his residence.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Teresa Thompson, 1380 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.

Friends may also call the funeral home.