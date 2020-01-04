{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. James E. Ward, 69, of 152 Back St., Blackville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

