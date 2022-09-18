James E. Spann -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James E. Spann, 80, of 1386 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

Mr. Spann's remains will be entombed at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, immediately following the service.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

James E. Spann was the youngest of seven children born to Murray and Charity Spann. He was born on June 25, 1942, in Camden. At an early age, he was baptized and accepted Christ as His Lord and Savior. James had a wonderful childhood under the guidance of his parents. He developed a good work ethic throughout his life. After graduating from Jackson High School, he entered South Carolina State College where after four years he received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. After relocating to New York, he earned a master's degree in criminal justice from John Jay University. This led to a 35-year career in law enforcement. His career began as a probation officer in the courts of New York. He later moved to South Carolina, where he worked as a federal U.S. probation officer and a supervising U.S. probation officer. James also worked with Newton Funeral Home and Dash's Funeral Home for many years.

In 1987, he and his family joined Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, where he began several ministries. He made a great contribution to the media and security ministries until his health became an issue. James was also the vice president of the trustee ministry. He was the owner of Spanns Video and Photography.

Next to God, his love for his wife, Sandye was undeniable. Their union was blessed with two God-anointed children, Sherry Veronica Lynn Spann (deceased) and the Rev. Phillip Robert Antonio Spann.

James leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 53 years, Sandye Spann; his son that he genuinely adored, the Rev. Phillip R.A. Spann; his loving and devoted sisters, Geraldine (Richard) Singleton and Ethel (James) Fletcher; nieces, Roberta Spann, Pamela (Mike) Brody; nephews, Jeffrey (Tanya) Fletcher, Rick Singleton, Kenneth Spann and Morris Alexander; grand-nieces, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, China Brody and Jordan Singleton. James was a steadfast and loyal friend to all. He will truly be missed and cherished forever.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the Media and Security Ministries, Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 310 Green St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

