James E. Moore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James E. Moore, 77, of Orangeburg, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Robert Scotland is officiating.

Mr. Moore passed away Monday, Nov. 16, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.