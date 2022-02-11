James E. McCormick -- North

NORTH -- James E. McCormick passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. He was born Oct. 31, 1959, to Benjamine McCormick and the late Helen Smith Matthews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Visitation will follow the service.

Jay is survived by his wife, Beverly McCormick; children, Meagan Alexis McCormick (Kyle) of North, James (Jace) E. McCormick II of North; stepchildren, William Derrick Zorn (Heather) of Barnwell, Wesley Darryl Zorn (Christy) of Barnwell, Leslie Crawford (Chris) of Aiken; six grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Kathryn McCormick Hihn (Doug), Jan Ewart (McCrea), Michael McCormick (Tammy), Benjamine McCormick; and six nieces and nephews.

Jay had over 36 years of diverse security experience in law enforcement and nuclear security operations. He spent more than 14 years in the Vulnerability Assessment Program arena, the last three years as the chief technical advisor with the SRNS VA Team. He had 22 years experience with the SRS protective force contractors, Wackenhut and Centerra, holding numerous leadership and instructional positions in law enforcement, investigations and the training department. Jay's influence, training leadership, diverse skills and experience will leave a legacy of great memories and influence on so many co-workers and friends at SRS and beyond.

Jay was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Rest in peace, your fight with cancer is over.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or National Wildlife Turkey Federation (NWTF).

Online register at barr-price.com.