James E. Keller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James E. Keller, 57, of 1450 Country Colony Dr., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Orangeburg County. Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence of Philmore Keller at 119 Hallmark Dr. in Cameron, or Carson's Funeral Home.

