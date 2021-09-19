 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James E. Hickson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James E. Hickson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James E. Hickson

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James E. Hickson, 82, of 2648 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Hickson passed away Friday, Sept. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News