James E. Grimes -- Williams
James E. Grimes -- Williams

WILLIAMS -- James E. Grimes, 74, of 57 Julia St., Williams, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Bon Secours, St. Francis Hospital, Charleston.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary. The family asks that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in Macedonia Cemetery, Ehrhardt.

