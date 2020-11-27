 Skip to main content
James E. Green -- Fort Motte
James E. Green -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Mr. James E. Green of Fort Motte died Friday at tRMC.

Public viewing will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews, from 3 until 7 p.m.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

