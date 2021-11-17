James E. 'Bubba' Williams -- Middleton, N.Y.

James was born Sept. 21, 1952, in St. Matthews, South Carolina, as the only son of the late James P. Williams and Sallie C. Ben Williams. He was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Louise Turner Williams. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He leaves to cherish these precious memories, his wife, Louise of Middleton; son, James E. “Eddie” (Sandra) Williams of Roanoke, Virginia; daughter, Landrea R. Williams; grandchildren, Ashley M. Williams and George R. M. Richards; his adored great-granddaughter, Amelia J. Baker, all of Middleton; sisters, Jamie (Rudolph) Keller of St. Matthews, Hattie (Roger) Gidron of Elloree and Sallie (Willie Fairey) Ellison of Cameron; uncles, Robert Ben of St. Matthews and Gene Phillips of California; aunts, Berneatha (Lonnie) McKenzie of St. Matthews and Marilyn (Rodney) Brown of Sandy Run; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Bertha Williams and Christine Williams, both of St. Matthews.