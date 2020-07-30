James Davis -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Davis, 73, of 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory. Elder James Davis is presiding. Interment will follow in Andrew Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Davis passed away Friday, July 24, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Ruby Davis, 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily, via telephone at 803-534-8955 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

