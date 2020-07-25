James Davis -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Ruby Davis, 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily, via telephone at 803-534-8955, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.