James Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Davis, 73, of 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Ruby Davis, 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily, via telephone at 803-534-8955, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

