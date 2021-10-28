 Skip to main content
James Dargan Kohn -- Sandy Run
James Dargan Kohn -- Sandy Run

SANDY RUN -- James Dargan Kohn, 78, of Sandy Run, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Graveside services were held Wednesday, Oct. 27, with Thomas W Knight Jr. of the St. Matthews Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses presiding.

Mr. Kohn was born in Columbia to Dargan Langston Kohn and Georgie Chapman Kohn. A lifelong resident of Calhoun County, Mr. Kohn graduated from St. Matthews High School and attended the University of South Carolina. In 1967, Mr. Kohn opened Sandy Run Nursery and Landscaping and continued this business through 2021. Mr. Kohn's knowledge and work with trees and shrubs established many plants throughout central S.C. in our friends' and neighbors' yards.

Surviving Mr. Kohn are his wife of the home, Cynthia Kohn; two sons, Brent (Cheryl) Kohn and Thomas (Jennifer) Kohn; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Marguerite (Roy) Walker; and brother-in-law Thomas (Rae) Knight Jr.

Our thanks to all the nurses, caregivers and friends who have assisted us.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be available via Zoom Friday Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. (ID. 812 1524 0990 Pass. 920279).

