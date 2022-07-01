ORANGEBURG -- James Daniel Dantzler, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away June 29, 2022. He was the husband of Anna Oltman Dantzler.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Cynthia Muncie officiating.

James, a native of the Providence community, was the son of the late Manly Boyd Dantzler and Caroline Shuler Dantzler. He was a graduate of Holly Hill High School, Spartanburg Methodist College and Wofford College Class of 1969. After college, he spent a number of years in the banking industry before shifting his focus to telecommunication sales. In earlier years, he also served in the United States National Guard, was active in the Jaycees, and liked to play golf. James really enjoyed sharing his culinary skills with friends and family, especially making artichoke relish (aka Caw Caw Relish), barbecue pork and beef, catfish stew, red rice, etc.

James was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Danielle Dantzler Cummings. Survivors include his wife of nearly 28 years; son-in-law, Chad Cummings of Walterboro; three grandchildren, Matthew Cummings, Zachary Crosby (Megan) and Morgan Cummings; one brother, Marshall Dantzler (Joyce) of Chantilly, Va.; two sons, Randy Ardis (Missy) of Charlotte, N.C., and Charlton Ardis (Sara) of Orangeburg; four grandchildren, Mary (Taylor), Doug, Emily and Garrick; and one great-grandchild, Joseph.

Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868