James Dafney Fields Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Dafney Fields Sr., 90, of 2310 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

