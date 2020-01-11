{{featured_button_text}}
James Corder

COPE -- A celebration of life service for James Thomas Corder, 66, of Cope, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Blackville, with military honors accorded.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday and other times at the home.

James passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Born in Whitmire, he was a son of the late Fred Corder and Mary Boulware Corder. He was a member of Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He received his associate degree in electrical engineering from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was a maintenance supervisor who worked at Koyotekt for 35 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Robertson Corder; his daughter and son-in-law, Jaime Leigh and Chris John Coker Sr.; a son, Christopher Edward Evans; a sister, Martha Lucas; grandchildren, Misae Elise Evans, Caleb Ryan Smoak, Christopher Edward Evans Jr., Zachery Thomas Smoak, Luke Edward Evans and Jacob Edward Evans; and a great-grandson, Greyson Thomas Smoak.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 28 Pascallas St., Blackville, SC 29817.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Corder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments