James Corder

COPE -- A celebration of life service for James Thomas Corder, 66, of Cope, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Blackville, with military honors accorded.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday and other times at the home.
James passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Born in Whitmire, he was a son of the late Fred Corder and Mary Boulware Corder. He was a member of Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He received his associate degree in electrical engineering from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was a maintenance supervisor who worked at Koyotekt for 35 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Robertson Corder; his daughter and son-in-law, Jaime Leigh and Chris John Coker Sr.; a son, Christopher Edward Evans; a sister, Martha Lucas; grandchildren, Misae Elise Evans, Caleb Ryan Smoak, Christopher Edward Evans Jr., Zachery Thomas Smoak, Luke Edward Evans and Jacob Edward Evans; and a great-grandson, Greyson Thomas Smoak.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 28 Pascallas St., Blackville, SC 29817.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.