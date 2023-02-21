OLAR -- James Collins, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Olar on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5:03 p.m., surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sep. 9, 1933 in Bamberg and survived by his wife of 73 years, Carole Medlin Collins, two sons; James Terry Collins (Sharon Dempsey Collins) of Olar and Dennis Gregory Collins of Olar.

He has five grandchildren, Ariel Sarada Collins (Carlos Enrique Spillari) of Los Angeles, California, Ian Gabriel Collins (Tanya Fey Collins) of Cary, North Carolina, Gregory Jade Collins (Amber Hutson Collins) of Olar, Gaia Orion Collins Hager (Charlie Hager) of Charleston, and Walker Fillman Collins of Charleston. He has four great-grandchildren, Keegan Makenzie Collins of Irmo, Ansley Medlin Collins of Olar, Adalyn Caroline Collins of Olar, and Benjamin Gamewell Collins of Cary, North Carolina and a number of nieces and nephews.

James was an avid farmer in Bamberg County and grew the best tasting watermelons in the state! He farmed for the last 17 years with his grandson, Jade. He also spent 40 years with the South Carolina Forestry Commission as a forest fire warden. His love of the outdoors was evident in his passion for fishing and especially quail hunting. He had a passion for University South Carolina sports and as a season ticket holder of Gamecock football games for over 35 years. At one point, he had only missed 6 home games in 27 years.

He served on the boards of the First National Bank of South Carolina, South State Bank, South Carolina Bank and Trust, the school board of trustees at Denmark-Olar school systems, as well a multi-term board member of the Bamberg County Farm Service Committee.

He was a lifelong member of Memorial Baptist Church in Olar where he served as chairman of the deacons, as well as the only church clerk since its inception. Memorial was his passion and when the doors were opened, he was there.

Funeral services will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Thursday, Feb, 23, 2023 at Memorial Baptist Church, Olar, with Dr. Kenneth Catoe, Dr. Thomas Terry and Reverend Charles Mosier officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of James Collins to Memorial Baptist Church, c/o Joyce Collins, 350 Memorial Church Rd., Olar, SC 29843. Folk Funeral Home, Inc., Denmark is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.