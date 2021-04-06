James Cobbs -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside service for James Cobbs, 84, of 313 Coleman Ave., will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Glenn Prince officiating.
James Cobbs passed away Thursday, April 1, at his residence. A viewing will be held the day of the service.
Friends may express condolences to his daughter, Valeria "Penny" Dash, of 1892 Par Court, Orangeburg, or call her at 803-378-1560. Friends may also call the funeral home, 843-549-5933.
Please adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stephensfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.