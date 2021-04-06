James Cobbs -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside service for James Cobbs, 84, of 313 Coleman Ave., will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Glenn Prince officiating.

James Cobbs passed away Thursday, April 1, at his residence. A viewing will be held the day of the service.

Friends may express condolences to his daughter, Valeria "Penny" Dash, of 1892 Par Court, Orangeburg, or call her at 803-378-1560. Friends may also call the funeral home, 843-549-5933.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro.