James Cobbs -- Orangeburg
James Cobbs -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Cobbs, 84 of 313 Coleman Ave., died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral announced later by Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be accepting guests at their residence.

Friends may call the funeral home and residence.

