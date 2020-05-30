James Clifton 'Cliff' McDougal -- Cordova
0 comments

James Clifton 'Cliff' McDougal -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- James Clifton "Cliff" McDougal, 68, of Cordova, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the residence of Mr. Cliff, with the Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Friends and family please come as you are, in casual attire at Cliff's request.

Cliff was born in Orangeburg to the late Oscar McDougal and Sylvia McMillan McDougal. He graduated from Edisto High School. Cliff worked for Applied Engineering and Jacobs Engineering for 31 years. He retired from the South Carolina National Guard after 22 years of service.

Survivors include his son, Brad McDougal (Tiffany); daughter, Andi M. Jameson (Tate); girl friend, Donna Wilkerson; grandchildren, Peyton McDougal, Bailey Syl Williams, Parker McDougal and Tadd Jameson; sister, Ann M. Mellard (Richard); brother, Phil McDougal (Anne); and numerous nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Linda McDougal.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or a charity of one's choice.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Grove Park Hospice and the many close family and friends for their love and support during these past few months.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James McDougal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News