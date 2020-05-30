James Clifton 'Cliff' McDougal -- Cordova

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- James Clifton "Cliff" McDougal, 68, of Cordova, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the residence of Mr. Cliff, with the Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Friends and family please come as you are, in casual attire at Cliff's request.

Cliff was born in Orangeburg to the late Oscar McDougal and Sylvia McMillan McDougal. He graduated from Edisto High School. Cliff worked for Applied Engineering and Jacobs Engineering for 31 years. He retired from the South Carolina National Guard after 22 years of service.

Survivors include his son, Brad McDougal (Tiffany); daughter, Andi M. Jameson (Tate); girl friend, Donna Wilkerson; grandchildren, Peyton McDougal, Bailey Syl Williams, Parker McDougal and Tadd Jameson; sister, Ann M. Mellard (Richard); brother, Phil McDougal (Anne); and numerous nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Linda McDougal.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or a charity of one's choice.