James Clement 'Jim' Ulmer Jr. -- Mount Pleasant

A devout Christ follower, Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Elloree, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, served as chairman of deacons and served on numerous committees. For many years, he drove the church bus for youth and senior citizens' outings to wherever they wanted to go. For the last 10 years, he had attended First Baptist Church of Mount Pleasant. This man loved Jesus with all his heart!

A pillar of the community, Jim served on Elloree Town Council for 20 years, Elloree Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, was a member and president of the Lions Club, served on the board of directors at Brookland Boys Home and was very active in the Orangeburg County Republican Party. Jim was actively involved in his children's school, Clarendon Hall in Summerton, where he was always seen on the sidelines keeping stats at his son's football games. Over the years, Jim was involved in many successful business ventures. In addition to farming cotton, soybeans and corn, Jim was a cattle farmer, partner in Elloree Massey Ferguson tractor dealership, owned and operated a trucking business and co-owned the Corner Store and Restaurant. Jim also followed in his father's footsteps and became a partner in the Elloree Gin Company. He retired in 2008 at 70 years old.